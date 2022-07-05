In Pictures: 30 photographs from Day 2 of the JP McManus Pro-Am

Around 40,000 people have flocked to Adare Manor for Day 2 of the sold-out JP McManus Pro-Am.
The event, which is being broadcast on TV around the World, has been hailed a huge success and is set to raise tens of millions of euro for charities in Limerick and across the region.
