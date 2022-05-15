Longford GAA results scoreboard
All County Football League Division 1 Group 1
Sat, 14 May, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 4), Clonguish 2-7 Rathcline 0-11
Sat, 14 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 4), Dromard 2-9 Abbeylara 1-12
Lory Meagher Cup
Longford 0-27 Cavan 2-14
Longford hurlers conquer Cavan to qualify for the Lory Meagher Cup Final
Longford qualified for the Lory Meagher Cup Final for the first time since 2014 when they conquered Cavan in the remaining group stage fixture at Kingspan Breffni Park on Saturday.
Longford in the Northern section of the Tailteann Cup
The GAA has confirmed details around the new Tailteann Cup senior football competition in advance of the draw for the opening round of games with Longford pitted in the Northern section of the second tier championship along with neighbouring rivals Cavan.
All County Football League Division 1 Group 2
Fri, 13 May, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 4), Fr Manning Gaels 0-7 Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 1-17
Sat, 14 May, Venue: C & D Devine Park Edgeworthstown, (Round 4), Mostrim 0-11 St. Mary's Granard 1-11
Sat, 14 May, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 4), Carrickedmond 0-6 Longford Slashers 2-20
All County Football League Division 2
Sat, 14 May, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 4), Ardagh Moydow GAA 1-12 St. Brigid's Killashee 2-10
Sat, 14 May, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 4), Kenagh 0-13 Ballymahon 5-10
Sat, 14 May, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 4), Sean Connollys 2-6 Cashel 1-14
All County Football League Division 3
Wed, 11 May, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 1), Colmcille W/O Clonguish -
Fri, 13 May, Venue: Flood Park, (Round 4), Legan Sarsfields 1-11 Killoe Young Emmets 1-10
Sun, 15 May, Venue: Ballybrien, (Round 4), Ballymore W/O Clonguish -
Feile na nGael
Sun, 15 May, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Clon Tones 3-4 Longford Slashers 2-12
Under 12 Football League Division 1
Tue, 10 May, Venue: The Laurels, (Round 3), Northern Gaels 0-3 St. Dominic's 0-33
Under 12 Football League Division 2
Tue, 10 May, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 3), Longford Slashers 0-22 Killoe Og 0-14
Tue, 10 May, Venue: Pirc na nGael, (Round 3), St. Francis 0-11 Shannon Gaels 0-26
Sun, 15 May, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 3), St. Patrick's Og 0-7 Wolfe Tones Og 0-36
Under 12 Football League Division 3
Tue, 10 May, Venue: Pirc Chiaran, (Round 3), Southern Gaels 0-19 Clonbroney 0-20
Under 15 League Division 1
Thu, 12 May, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 3), Granard 2-11 Clonguish Og 2-10
Under 15 League Division 2
Thu, 12 May, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 3), St. Patrick's Og 3-13 St. Dominic's 0-5
Sun, 15 May, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 3), Western Gaels 1-15 Northern Gaels 3-9
Under 15 League Division 3
Thu, 12 May, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 3), Ballymahon Forgney Carrick Sarsfields 6-9 Wolfe Tones Og 3-6
Under 18 Development League Division 1
Mon, 09 May, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 3), Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 1-11 St. Colmcille's / St. Francis 2-5
Under 18 Development League Division 2
Mon, 09 May, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 3), Granard 0-13 St. Vincent's 1-10
Tue, 10 May, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 3), Longford Slashers 2-6 Carrick Sarsfields 2-11
Thu, 12 May, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 2), Longford Slashers 3-12 Granard 1-13
Under 18 Development League Division 3
Mon, 09 May, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 3), Shannon Gaels 5-7 St. Dominic's 2-12
Mon, 09 May, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 3), Grattan Gaels W/O St. Patrick's Og -
