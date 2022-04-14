Search

14 Apr 2022

PICTURES | Longford U16s lose out narrowly to Wexford

Leinster U16 'B' Championship: Longford 1-10 Wexford 2-13

Reporter:

Seamus McGuire

14 Apr 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

pro.longford@lgfa.ie

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery

Longford U16 ladies footballers played their last group game of the 2022 Leinster U16 'B' Championship against Wexford in Emmet Park Killoe on Saturday last.

On a lovely dry day ideal for football Longford ladies on this occasion came up against a tougher Wexford team and in the end it was the girls from the south east who ran out six point winners, 2-13 to 1-10, of this group three championship game.

Caption: The Longford Ladies U16 squad pictured prior to their Leinster U16 'B' Championship clash against Wexford in Emmet Park, Killoe on Saturday last Picture: Gerry Rowley

On the day the Longford team lined out as per programme and little separated the teams until the last quarter of the first half when Wexford scored two goals to go in leading at half time 2-6 to 0-7.

The second half was played at a fast pace with some excellent score taking on display by both teams. Longford to their credit did get to within three points of the visitors following a successfully converted penalty by Longford second half substitute Grace Cullen, but in the end it was the Wexford girls who finished the stronger and ran out winners of this Leinster championship contest.

Longford U16 ladies now wait for confirmation on their placings in the group which will determine if Longford now play in the Leinster ‘B’ or ‘C’ championship semi-finals which will take place on Saturday, April 23 next.

Longford: Oyindamola Sotunbo, Kayla Masterson, Rebecca Murphy, Aoife Kennelly, Edie Hogan, Emma Farrell, Megan Mc Givney, Sian Gallagher (captain, 0-1), Sarah Mc Cormack, Rachel Quinn (0-3), Jodie Robinson (0-2), Eimear Igoe, Ava Finneran, Naoise Hourican (0-1), Elena O'Reilly (0-2).

Subs used: Brooklyn Brady, Grace Cullen (1-0 penalty), Elysia Brady, Maria Farley, Eva Fitzsimons and Hannah Burke (0-1).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media