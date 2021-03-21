Longford ladies football County Board meeting

Development Committee: Longford LGFA County Development Officer is looking for volunteers to join the Development Committee for 2021.

If you are interested in helping promote Ladies Football in Longford and encourage participation in our clubs and county, please contact Sandra Hogan by emailing, secretary.longford@lgfa.ie

County Board Meeting

Clubs please note that the next county board online (Teams) meeting will take place on Wednesday, March 31 at 8pm. Link for this meeting will be emailed to club secretaries closer to the date. Club secretaries please ensure that you submit your clubs AGM report before 5pm on Wednesday, March 24.

Local Ladies in Sport

As part of women in sport week which is being promoted excellently by Longford Sports Partnership on social media through the month of March it was great to see some of Longford’s great ladies footballers feature in this special series.

Ballymore ladies footballer and former Longford senior ladies footballer Fiona Getting’s (Blessington) was interviewed as part of women in sport week and gave a great account of her early sports background, her proudest moments in sport and some good advice to young girls/women thinking of taking up sport.



Another of Longford’s great lady footballer’s Michelle Hannify/Mulvey also featured in this popular series and gave a very detailed account of her involvement in various sports from a very young age.

In another interview by the Longford Leader on Celebrating Longford’s Inspiring Women the reporter caught up with another Longford Ladies football great Colmcille’s and Longford senior footballer Michelle Farrell.

During another interesting interview Michelle spoke about the role that sport played in her career in terms of the transferable skills from sport to business. She spoke about the people and women who inspired her from a young age and gave an in-depth account of her outstanding football CV .

Coaching Course

Places on the Longford Fundamentals course are now full. The dates for the course part 1 & 2 are as follows. Sunday, April 11 & 18 next from 11am to 1pm. Both courses will take place online. For more information please contact Sandra Hogan, Longford LGFA County Sesecretary.longford@lgfa.ie

LGFA Webinars

Important webinars on CODA rules for Club Officers are taking place on the following dates. Monday, March 22, Thursday, April 1 and Thursday, April 19 next commencing at 7:30pm. These webinars are aimed at club disciplinary officers and members of club executives to create awareness of CODA rules and their role within the club. If your club does not have a Disciplinary Officer, this webinar will assist your club with the steps you need to take and how the CODA rules affect your club. To book a place on any of these webinars and for more information go to ladiesgaelic.ie/upcomingwebinars Booking is essential.

Get Well Wishes

Are extended to Longford LGFA Vice-Chairperson Barry Cox (Killashee) who is at this time recovering from a long illness. It’s great to hear that Barry has made good progress health wise in recent weeks. All in Longford LGFA look forward to seeing Barry back to full health soon.



Executive Meeting

Longford ladies executive committee will hold their next online meeting on Wednesday night March 24 at 8pm. All members are asked to attend.

