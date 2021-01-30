Longford Sports Partnership hosting two workshops

Longford Sports Partnership are hosting two upcoming Safeguarding Workshops taking place via ZOOM.



Thursday, February 4 6.30pm – 9.30pm Safeguarding 1 – Code of Ethics

All volunteers, coaches, children’s officers and designated liaison persons (DLP) involved in any capacity with children in sport must first complete the 3-hour Child Welfare and Protection Basic Awareness Course.



This course educates participants on the implementation of best practice in protecting the welfare of children involved in sport.



Thursday, February 25 6.30pm – 9.30pm Safeguarding 2 – Club Children’s Officers Workshop

The Club Children's Officer’s primary aim is the establishment of a child centred ethos within the club. S/he is the link between the children & the adults in the club. S/he also takes responsibility for monitoring & reporting to the Club Management Committee on how club policy impacts on young people & Sports Leaders.



Certification is awarded by Sport Ireland on completion of these workshops. Participants must attend the full 3-hour session which will take place over ZOOM and should be over 18 years of age. To register email sports@longfordcoco.ie for the Eventbrite link or contact the sports office (043) 334 3493

Keep Well Campaign

Stay Active Even during the winter, it is important to help physical and mental health and wellbeing Longford LSP has a number of initiative taking place.

The Sports Hub Edgeworthstown is delivering regular morning online fitness classes for adults that want to get active. For people with disabilities we have the Online Home fitness programme underway, along with a seated Pilates programme and a dance programme for people with disabilities in partnership with Roscommon and Westmeath LSP.



We have Stay Active Online Hub: The Longford Sports Partnership will be updating this section on a regular basis on recommendation and links of various recreational and sporting activities that can be done at home https://www.longfordsports.ie



The Stay Active section is available on the website which covers Older Adults, Adults, Families and Children People with Disabilities)

Operation Transformation

OT in collaboration with DCU School of Health and Human Performance, have developed the Minimum Fitness Test. This test will identify where you fit within the minimum standards of physical fitness and give you a target fitness to aim for. The booklet is available online in the latest news section of the LSP website.



Contact the sports office if you require further information : (043) 334 3493 or check out our website ( www.longfordsports.ie in the latest new section) Or social media channels (Facebook/ twitter and Instagram)