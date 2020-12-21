Longford Sports Partnership receives €25,000 in Covid-19 supplementary funding

Longford Sports Partnership have received an allocation of €25,000 from Sports Ireland under the new allocation of grants under the Sport Ireland Covid-19 Supplementary Grant scheme.

There has been a massive boost for Irish Sport with news that an allocation of €5,804,828 been made available in funding for the Covid-19 Supplementary Grant Scheme. In November, an unprecedented €85 million funding package was announced for the Irish sport sector, which has been significantly impacted by the various Covid-19 restrictions imposed since March 2020.

€5.8 million of that funding was ring-fenced to address any additional and immediate needs that may arise in the sector as a result of the recent Level 5 restrictions.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD commented on the release: “The Government recognises the ongoing struggle experienced by the sports sector and the ongoing uncertainty faced by National Governing Bodies and clubs as we move in to 2021. In November we announced an unprecedented €85 million in funding to support the sector and today’s announcement will further bolster attempts to protect the sector and provide some financial stability.

"The sports sector, and all of the people working and participating in sport, has shown its ability to adapt and persevere in the face of adversity and find innovative ways to be active and engaged. We must continue this work and look forward to a time when we can all return to spectating and participating in sport together”.

Chairman of Sport Ireland, Kieran Mulvey commented: “Sport Ireland has been in ongoing consultation with the National Governing Bodies and has noted concerns about loses some expect to incur in early 2021. The funding announced today will address many of these concerns and allow these organisations start the New Year in a stronger financial position.”

Funding has also been made available to develop new programmes, projects and platforms that can advance sport and physical activity in the post Covid-19 public health era. Further funding has been ring fenced to support disability sport, local communities and the reopening of swimming pools.

Chief Executive of Sport Ireland, John Treacy added “Covid-19 has had a disproportionate impact on people with a disability and a portion of today’s funding is ring fenced for organisations delivering in this sector.

“Similarly, the small grant scheme operated by Sport Ireland’s Local Sports Partnership Network has proved to be invaluable and we are delighted to be able to further support this. We look forward to working with the sector to get sport back on track in 2021”.

The full division of funds is as follows:

NGB Resilience Fund - €1,400,500

Sports Club Resilience Fund - €2,297,328

NGB Restart & Renewal Fund - €188,000

Disability Sport Support Fund - €494,000

LSP Community Support Fund - €725,000

Swimming Pool Support Fund - €700,000

Total: €5,804,828