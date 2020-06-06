Easing of Covid-19 restrictions sees surge in membership at Co Longford Golf Club

Co Longford Golf Club are delighted to report that they have had a surge in membership since they reopened on May 18 and it’s great to see so many availing of the great facilities that the club has.

Club PRO Declan Rowley says, “The lifeblood of our club is new membership and it’s important that our long established members create a welcoming environment for our new members and in a gentle way make them familiar with the etiquette and rules of golf.”

One of the priorities for new members is generally attaining a club handicap.

Handicap

In order to obtain a handicap 3 cards which have been signed by a full member need to be submitted. Under the present conditions the following procedure may be followed:

1. Arrange to play a round with a full member. Let him/her fill in the details on the card. Name/Date/Scores and signature.

Include "For Handicap" in the Competition section, and indicate if it is your 1st, 2nd or 3rd card.

2. At the end of the round the full member signs the card after you have both verified your scores.

3. Take a photograph of the card and email photos with your name to handicaplongfordgolf@gmail.com

4. Staple the 3 cards together and put them into the scorecard return slot under the computer in the foyer.

5. The Handicap Committee is in charge of Handicaps.

Golf Membership

The club is open to new members and there is a full list of membership categories available on the club website and an application form is available online Golfers are reminded that the club is unable to welcome visitors due to the Covid-19 regulations but there are some very attractive rates for new and returning members.

Dress Code

All members are reminded that the dress code needs to be implemented by all members. Clothing such as t-shirts , tracksuits are not allowed on the course. In general neat dress includes collared shirts, tailored trousers / shorts and golf shoes.

Competitions

In the coming weeks the Men’s Club Committee will be preparing for the restart of competitions and full details will be available shortly.