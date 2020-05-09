‘Team North’ triumphs in Longford Athletics Club virtual relay

Well done to all Longford Athletics club members, senior and juvenile, who took part on Saturday in our 15-hour long Dawn to Dusk Virtual Relay.

We had almost 90 members all over the county run/jog for 30 minutes each, within their 2km radius, including 35 juveniles who all did great. The future is bright.

It was brilliant to see so many families take part in this fun event and the good weather provided perfect running conditions all day.

Our club Facebook page has the full story of the day including photos of most of our relay participants.

Many thanks to everyone who supported our Do It For Dan fundraiser which we ran in conjunction with the relay as well as other fundraisers which people were welcome to donate to either.

Our North Longford vs South Longford distance challenge proved to be very closely contested!

Each side had 37 members whose distance covered in the 30 minutes counted towards the overall total. Incredibly, there was less than a kilometre in the difference at the end.

Team North Longford covered 213.68km whereas South Longford’s total was 212.74km. Victory for the northern half of the county!

Maybe we will do it all over again soon!

Pictured: One of our relay participants, 12-year-old Rachel Keenan, who covered 6.4km (4 miles) in 30 minutes when running entirely around one field beside her home in Ardagh. It was one of the many superb runs by our club juveniles during the relay