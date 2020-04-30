Top line up for Longford GAA May series of coaching webinars and interviews

The Longford GAA May series of coaching webinars and interviews begins next Wednesday, May 6 and it boasts a top class line up.

First up is current Longford senior football manager Padraic Davis and the following Wednesday features Corofin All-Ireland club medal winner and Galway star Gary Sice.

The webinars are open to all coaches from all clubs and counties and the third guest is Tipperary All-Ireland hurling medal winner Brendan Maher, who also played a massive role in steering his club Borrisoleigh to Munster club glory last year.

The final night of the series features a 'Goalkeeping round table' discussion with Paddy Collum (Longford), Craig Lynch (Louth) and Enda Lyons (Leitrim).

Wednesday, May 6 Padraic Davis (Longford)

Wednesday, May 13 Gary Sice (Galway)

Wednesday, May 20 Brendan Maher (Tipperary)

Wednesday, May 27 Goalkeeping round table Paddy Collum (Longford), Craig Lynch (Louth) and Enda Lyons (Leitrim)