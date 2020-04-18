Longford Ladies Football County Board snippets and news items

We are now into week five since the decision by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association along with the GAA and An Cumann Camogaiochta to suspend all activity at club, inter-county and educational levels.

Unfortunately, due to the continued spread and many more deaths because of COVID-19 a further three weeks lockdown up to Tuesday, May 5 was announced by our Taoiseach on Friday evening last.

This means unfortunately a total ban is still in place with regard to all participation in games, training and team gatherings at all ages and all grades.



The LGFA is encouraging all members to continue to follow these important guidelines which have been provided by our authorities. Please remember to be responsible and keep ourselves, our families and neighbours safe and healthy during this testing time. If any of us feel that we have any of the known symptoms of Coronavirus the advice is, take action by self-isolating and contact your GP for more information or log into the HSE website hse.ie Remember please everyone STAY SAFE at this time.

Leaving Cert

Leaving cert students some of whom are members of our minor and senior county panels finally got confirmation on Friday last from the education minister Mr Joe McHugh that the leaving cert exams have been postponed until late July or early August. Now at least these girls have time to prepare for exam time and have not now the worry of wondering if exams will happen or not. We wish the girls concerned good luck with their leaving cert preparation at this very difficult time.

Get to Know Longford Senior Team

For Longford ladies supporters out there interested in getting to know better the current members of the Longford senior ladies panel please note that each day a member of the senior panel is introduced through their profile and a picture on Longford Ladies LGFA Facebook page. For all who are on Facebook login in to Longford Ladies Facebook page and free to Like or leave a comment for each girl.



County Teams

As of the present time the LGFA hope to run off the U-16, minor and senior ladies Leinster and All Ireland championships. In order to keep up a good level of fitness each girl on the county panels from U-16 up to senior are issued with a running programme and a skills programme on a weekly basis by their respective managers. These programmes are geared to help each girl keep active and fit. The programmes are designed for completion on your own and not in groups as advised by the LGFA until further notice. Hopefully all our various county team players are keeping themselves busy and availing of this down time to work on your fitness and ball skills which in time will benefit yourselves and the teams you go out to play with later in the summer.



Training Guidelines

All ladies clubs in Longford are asked to familiarise themselves with two important documents which were circulated to club secretaries recently from the LGFA. Both documents relate to the safe and secure staging of on-line training sessions for players and teams. The first document provides guidelines around organising these sessions and explaining safeguards that must be taken. The second is a guide to using ‘Microsoft Teams’, which is a User Manual for Microsoft Teams which the GAA have compiled and is applicable for all LGFA clubs and counties. This is an online collaborative tool which is available to holders of official LGFA/GAA email addresses and can be used to organise club activities with members. This information should be shared with anyone organising this type of training within your club/county. Any queries in relation to the above contact Deirdre Hiney LGFA Operations Co-Ordinator at info@lgfa.ie

Sports Nutrition Survey

For any of our lady footballers over the age of 18 interested a group of PhD students and sports nutritionists at the Athlone Institute of Technology are currently investigating the nutrition knowledge of Gaelic football players.



This forms part of the department's new “SHE” initiative which aims to promote greater research into female athletes. This group have a particular interest in bridging the research gap for ladies Garlic football. They now want to investigate the nutrition knowledge of female players and believe that the findings may be of great benefit to players.



All that is required from any girl interested is the completion of a short online questionnaire which will assess aspects of both general and sports nutrition knowledge. This questionnaire will take about twelve minutes to complete and will be handled confidentially. It can be accessed online via surveymonkey.



After completion the group would be happy to provide feedback and advice to each player on how they performed and how they might increase their nutrition knowledge to improve dietary behaviour, potentially leading to improvements in performance when back out on the pitch.



For more information, contact Seamus McGuire LLGFA PRO at pro.longford@lgfa.ie

Garda Vetting

During this down time from on field activities club children’s officers are asked to review their club database of committee members, coaches etc within your clubs and to ensure all vetting is up to-date. Please check also that your database of committee members, coaches etc who are due to update their safeguarding at this time do so online. The new on-line training programme is available free of charge on www.gaa.ie For more information or help with this please contact Sandra Hogan LLGFA secretary at secretary.longford@lgfa.ie