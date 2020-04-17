Longford GAA players urge us all to play our part in virus fight

Well known GAA players, Darren Gallagher and David McGivney, are among personalities across Ireland urging people to stay at home and help stop the spread of coronavirus.



A garda, based in Tullamore, Longford and St Mary’s Granard footballer Darren Gallagher, features in a HSE Midlands ‘Support our frontline’ campaign.





Mullinalaghta St Columba’s David McGivney features in a Forever Ireland Events video posted on their Facebook page.



There are nearly 7,000 health care staff working throughout the Midlands region in community and hospital services.



The HSE are being supported by many other frontline services with local authority staff, the Gardai and many others going above and beyond to meet the needs of the public at this time.



These people are leading the frontline response to the Covid-19 pandemic. These people are also part of our community, mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, aunties and uncles, grandchildren and grandparents.



The HSE Midlands is delighted to have the support of Eamon Horan, RTE sports correspondent, Peter Dooley, Leinster rugby player, Shane Dooley, Offaly hurler, Niall Darby, Offaly footballer and soldier with the Defence Forces, Ken Hogan, Garda and former Tipperary All-Star, Michaela Morkan, Offaly camogie and All-Star, Will Faulkner, Midlands 103 presenter, Miriam Creighton, a firefighter in Mountmellick, Dennis Glennon, Westmeath footballer and Garda, Ronan Maher, Tipperary Hurler and a Garda in Tullamore, Darren Gallagher, Longford footballer and Garda and Gráinne Walsh, Boxer with Team Ireland.



“This is a difficult time for everyone but we will get through this together,” insists Darren Gallagher.



“Pick up the phone or write a letter,” urges David McGivney.



A HSE spokesperson said, “Our collective community response to Covid-19 is vital so everybody’s efforts are important.

"We are asking everyone to help contain the spread by staying at home. To reach out and support the most vulnerable. To minimise unnecessary pressure and burden on frontline services and to always wash our hands and maintain physical distancing.



"We can’t stop the virus, but together, we can reduce the impact it has on ourselves, our families, communities, our health service and our day-to-day lives. Our goal is to slow the spread of coronavirus. Our collective efforts are critical, we need to do this together, as one community. We will be asking everyone to play their part, to help each other.”



The HSE #PlayYourPart to slow down the spread of the virus can be seen on Youtube.