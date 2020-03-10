Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: A terrific accomplishment for Longford

Yet again we had another terrific accomplishment by the Longford team and management, on last Sunday, by defeating Tipperary by a comfortable margin of five points.

Yet, not once have I heard the manager talk about missing players, or the tough task it is, or any of the usual waffle we hear from every manager in Ireland at this time.

What a refreshing way to go about your business.

No wasting of energy on canvassing any players who have decided to move away ......none of that pointless stuff.

The team that represents Longford county, is as committed a bunch as I’ve ever seen, and the manager is a well organised and calm man, who was no slouch himself when it came to on-field affairs.

Longford have now completed the first task, that of staying up in Div 3. They’re in the hunt for promotion, and I’m sure if they deserve it, they’ll get there.

It’s a prize that must be won on merit.

The team can express themselves with abandon now.

It’s already been a great year.