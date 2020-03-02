Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Gallagher is Longford’s leading light
Darren Gallagher is a key player for Longford, says Mattie Fox
Longford travelled to Páirc Esler, Newry, a fine grounds and a good atmosphere prevailed with a sizable Longford following which was nice to witness.
The stand was comfortable and compact, and being on the East coast the weather was kind.
There wasn’t a lot between the sides, but Down penetrated the Longford defence a number of times.
Longford needs to strengthen areas of the back line.
Nonetheless, the visitors gave a very honest and hard working performance, but maybe lucky not to concede more goals.
Yet, unless the ball ends up in the net, there’s no score!
Darren Gallagher (0-5) was once again Longford’s leading player, with Paddy Collum sparkling with one great save and scoring (0-2), Liam Connerton (1-1) and Dessie Reynolds showing well.
