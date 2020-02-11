Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: A lucky point procured
Longford manager Padraic Davis
Longford procured a vital point from their meeting with Offaly.
At the end of day, when the league is finished, it could count for something particularly precious.
Longford got away with numerous careless mistakes, some that would make you want to stop watching.
In any case, we have three points out of a possible four.
A lucky break for Longford, is how it should be viewed.
