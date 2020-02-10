Longford Gymnastics Club to open new premises

After two years working behind the scenes to fundraise, locate the right premises, secure funding and hire coaches, we are delighted to announce that we are opening our doors for classes in the first week in March.

We would like to thank Longford Community Resources Ltd, Longford County Council and the Longford Community Development Committee and LEADER, without whose help this simply could not have happened.

Two years ago, Barbara Smyth asked if the people of Longford would support the need for the County having its own gymnastics club. The response was phenomenal and so began the process, with a small committee of people, who were passionate about bringing this new sport to Co Longford.

We are a not for profit community group and all income will be invested back into our club allowing us to keep fees to a minimum.

During those two years, we were fundraising and trying to access funding. Thankfully LEADER became available to us and in November we were absolutely thrilled to be awarded over €90,000 for our project.

We have an amazing premises in Mastertech Business Park that is currently being prepared for classes. We were thrilled to be in a position to hire our Head Coach, Hadi Ghasemi, who is himself an accomplished gymnast with a Phd in Sport Science.

Under Hadi’s guidance, this weekend three of our assistant coaches sat their Gymnastics Ireland level 1 course in the National Sport Campus and they did amazingly.

We are now opening our doors in the first week of March with 350 gymnasts and we expect this number to increase as we hire more coaches.

We will be offering classes for children with additional needs and a BabyGym class for parents and children between the ages of 2 and 4.

The future is very bright for gymnastics in Co Longford and I have no doubt we will see Longford gymnasts represent this county on the national stage in the future.