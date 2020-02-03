Successful weekend for Ballyboro

It was a highly successful weekend, not just in terms of results but also in the performance level of the five teams in action.

The under 13s recorded a resounding 4-1 win over a hitherto unbeaten UCL Harps team. The final score line did not flatter the Ballyboro boys who dominated proceedings from the outset, playing some superb football at times.

Team and scorers: Ronan Cox, Aidan Kelly, Jack Casey, David Cox, Jack Brogan, Billy Murray (2), Euan Cullen, Christian Donlon (2), Wesley Hughes, Daniel Hogan, Ben Murphy. Subs: Ethan Slattery, Conn Maxwell, Brendan Mulvihill.

The under 10s showed great resilience in overcoming a 3-1 half time deficit to snatch a share of the spoils with a strong Newtown team, when new signing Alfie Brehon showed great composure in the final minute to slot home the equaliser.

It was a fine all-round team performance with goalkeeper Stephen Farrell turning in a particularly impressive display. Team and scorers: Stephen Farrell, Hayden Smyth, Tim Kenny, Alfie Murphy (1), Josh Curran, Jack Cassidy (1), Aydin Odemis. Subs: Darragh Donlon, Mikolai Wolowiec, Alfie Brehon (1), Lorcan Hanley. The under 8s fielded two teams in their joust with Kenagh United. Both teams displayed great enthusiasm laced with no little skill.

Niall Morgan, Chloe Kilcoyne, Thomas Fallon, A.J. Brehon, Sean Hogan, Tom Hession, Darragh Shanley, Jay Flynn, Tadhg Shea, Cian Shea, Lorcan Vesey, Brian Raftery, Amelia Bury, and Karol Makiela ably represented the club. The great improvement in the under 11 girls’ team was very evident in their performance against Newtown. When these teams met earlier in the season Newtown were convincing winners, but on this occasion the Ballyboro girls emerged on top winning by four goals to two.

Panel and scorers: Lily Dowd, Emma Feeney, Sarah Healy, Sophie Cox, Maria Forde (2), Mariana Donlon Goncalves (2), Emma Dowd, Katie Hoey, Anna Cox, Ava Brehon, Kate Malone, Laura Rhatigan, Amy Burke. Fixtures: The under 9s will be involved in a Blitz at home on Saturday along with Melview and Ardagh. The action gets under way at 11am. Both under 11 teams are at home on Saturday. The Lions play Melview at 12 noon, while the Tigers play Killoe at 1pm. The under 12s play UCL Falcons in Dernafest on Sunday at 12.30. The under 13s play Inny Rovers in Abbeycartron on Saturday, kick off 11am, while the under 14s meet Mostrim at Abbeycartron on Sunday at 11am.

5-a-side booking

Bookings are now being taken for weekly rental of the new Ballyboro FC 3G Pitch at Lanesborough Community College.

To book in for a 5 side match or a 7 a side game in November please register NOW by signing up with a user account at www.bookapitch.com and the venue will be there for you to select under BALLYBORO ASTRO. If you want any more details send an e mail please to ballyboroastropitch committee@gmail.com