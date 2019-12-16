Longford coaches at 'Football Stars' learn to improve their skills

Since joining County Longford Public Participation Network (PPN), a local Polish led under 11 boys football team known as Football Stars has continued to develop and remain the unbeaten champions since their establishment just over a year ago.

The manager and coaches are committed to their own development in coach education and recently completed PDP3 training which was supported by the PPN, Longford Sports Partnership and delivered by the FAI.

Piotr Doroz, Krzysztof Mach, Bart Slezek, Maciej Pasternak and Tomasz Wojtowicz, along with five other coaches in the county were delighted to receive their certs on Saturday, November 30 and are already looking forward to the next level of training in 2020.

Krzysztof Mach, Manager and one of the coaches of Football Stars said, “We are a small football club playing in the Longford league. The reason we decided to set up as a group of volunteers was to promote sportsmanship. We train boys in the age category Under 11. As coaches we constantly need to improve our skills and for that reason we have completed PDP1, PDP2 and now PDP3 in Coach Education.

“We would like to say thank you to County Longford PPN, Sports Partnership and the FAI for the opportunity to develop. We are extremely invested in County Longford and we would like to share our knowledge and skills with other children, therefore we invite any new young football players who are interested to join us.”

Sarah Mulligan, Coordinator of Sports Partnership said, “The Longford Sports Partnership is delighted to see PDP3 come to Longford for the first time. It is a credit to the coaches and shows real dedication to their progress and development of skills which is exactly what we need to make sure our young children get a positive experience of sport. We are happy to support this with the PPN and the FAI.”

Siobhán Cronogue, PPN Manager said she is delighted that the PPN can offer groups support that leads to tangible results in their development.

She said, “As a PPN we are ending another year with so many great achievements from increasing our membership to 380 member groups, to facilitating community rep elections to the Councils Joint Policing Committee, Strategic Policy Committees to providing Good Governance training for our members, Biodiversity training for Tidy Towns, collaborating with the Chamber of Commerce, the Local Enterprise Office and Longford County Council, establishing the Intercultural Forum, supporting the Disability Network, launching the PPN Global Goal Community Engagement & Education Programme and much more.

“Football Stars are a great example of the one to one support the PPN offers and delivers to our very diverse membership.”