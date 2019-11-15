Longford sports clubs given €300k cash boost

Ten sports clubs across the county have been given a €300,000 cash windfall this morning.

Approximately €290,000 has been set aside under the latest round of funding announced via the State's Sports Capital Grant scheme.

Mostrim GAA and St Mel's Dioecesan Trust, who are readying plans to develop a new astro turf pitch, were the biggest recipients with both receiving over €120,000 between them.

Longford/Westmeath Fine Gael TD Peter Burke said the funding was especially timely for those sporting groups who were keen to upgrade and carry out key refurbishment works.

Mr Burke said it was appropriate volunteer-led clubs receive government funding as they provide the lifeblood and back bone to local communities, especially in rural and regional areas.

“I want to warmly welcome the news which sees €290,906 being awarded to 10 sports clubs across Longford," he said.

"I worked with many local clubs on their applications, with smaller grants being awarded earlier in the year."

Mr Burke said he had strongly lobbied Minister Brendan Griffin and Department officials in recent months to ensure Longford got its fair slice of the funding pie.

"I am glad these fantastic clubs are being recognised today. These larger grants will go a long way to upgrade and promote our sports club which do fantastic work to engage both young and old in all manner of sports in our communities. The application process can be arduous so a special well done to the volunteers and parents who worked hard to ensure their club received funding.

“However, I am fully aware that some clubs are disappointed and it is vital we get feedback on these applications to assist us next year.

“Active engagement in sports not only helps keep young people healthy, but also builds confidence, independence and promotes team building. Many of the clubs listed are the cornerstone of their communities."

SUCCESSFUL APPLICATIONS

LONGFORD

Kenagh GAA - €15,428 Erect a hurling wall

Legan Sarsfields GAA - €7,151 Security and safety defence

Fr. Manning Gaels - €23,273 New floodlights

Longford RFC - €43,208 Upgrade existing floodlights

Mostrim GAA - €62,350 Development of new pitch

Colmcille GAA Club - €36,862 Floodlights, nets, railings, posts, walking train

County Longford Schools Soccer - €15,108 New HQ

Kenagh United Soccer Club - €10,913 New training pitch

Lisryan & District Community Development - €17,185 Pitch drainage, goals and stop ball nets

St. Mel's Diocesan Trust - €59,428 Astro turf sports grounds

























