Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Killoe to capture 12th title

This Sunday will see new champions crowned in the Peter Hanley Motors Longford senior football championship.

Kingpins from 2016-’18 Mullinalaghta St Columba’s crashed out at the quarter-final hurdle to Colmcille and the Sean Connolly Cup will be heading to Killoe (last winners in 2015) or roll of honour leaders Longford Slashers, who last won in 2013.

Slashers have sixteen titles; Killoe boast eleven.

It promises to be a great game.

An exciting young Slashers team, versus a more experienced Killoe outfit. Anything can happen in county finals, but Killoe to win