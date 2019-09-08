Longford children play leading role in Aldi Community Games National Festival

More than 4,000 children took part in Aldi Community Games August National Festival at the University of Limerick Sports Campus on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 August.

The National Festival was the final event in a successful third year of Aldi’s sponsorship of Community Games, which aims to introduce young people to a variety of sports, cultural activities and encourage healthy and active lifestyles.

This year, Aldi Community Games saw more than 177,000 children across 600 communities take part in hundreds of scheduled regional events, supported by over 20,000 volunteers.

The August National Festival welcomed county and provincial champions from across Ireland to take part in friendly competition across a wide range of sporting activities including Athletics, Hurling, Tag Rugby, Camogie, Rounders and Soccer

John Curtin, Group Buying Director, Aldi Ireland said “Aldi is very proud to be celebrating our third year working in partnership with Community Games.

"We set out two years ago to give more and more children and communities the opportunity to participate in Community Games, introducing them to the excitement of sport and laying the early seeds for a healthy lifestyle. Progress has been phenomenal with over 177,000 children from 600 local communities taking part .

"The active lifestyle message that Community Games promotes to children is a vision Aldi shares. We have made fresh, healthy food choices more accessible and affordable to Irish families and in working in partnership with sports and youth organisations like Community Games, Foróige and the IRFU, we are helping to promote active lifestyle choices too.”