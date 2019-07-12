Lanesboro to host BMW Triathlon National Series

Lanesboro Triathlon Club will host Ireland’s top triathletes when they take part in the club’s annual sprint distance triathlon on Saturday, July 13.

The race is now in its ninth year and is regarded as one of the best sprint distance races in the country.

No surprise then that for the third year in a row, the race is part of Triathlon Ireland’s BMW National Series and is expected to attract 600 competitors.

Competitors start with a 750m swim in the warm waters of Lough Ree. This is followed by an out-and-back 20km cycle on closed roads between Ballyleague and Scramogue.

To finish off, there is a flat out-and-back run route along the Rathcline Road.

The race includes a Try-a-Tri, with a shorter 200m swim, and the option to take part in an aquabike event (swim & bike). Both these events take place simultaneously on the same course as the main race.

This year, triathlon clubs are being offered the chance to compete for a prize worth €500 and the coveted title of 2019 Wheelworx Two Provinces Club Champions.

Each club member who completes the course will be contributing to the club score, with bonus points available for the first 10 finishers in each age group. The club with the highest total score will be crowned champions.

The Sprint Triathlon is open to anyone of 16 years of age upwards.

You can enter as an individual or compete as part of a relay team. Entries via triathlonireland.com

For further information see the race website twoprovincestriathlon.com

Young athletes also get the opportunity to compete in the Two Provinces Kidathon. Open to children 8 to 15 years of age, the Kidathon will take place on Friday, July 12 at 7:30pm.

The Kidathon promises to be a fun-filled event with goodie bags, medals and a post race party for all who take part.

The number of entrants is capped for open water safety and demand for places is always high – make sure your child has signed up well in advance of race day to avoid disappointment.

For safety reasons road closures will be in place during the Two Provinces Triathlon & Kidathon.

On Friday, July 12, there will be restricted access to the Rathcline Road from 7:30pm-9pm, from entrance to event car park to Harold’s Cross.

On Saturday, July 13, the R371 from Ballyleague to Scramoge will be closed to traffic from 10.45am-2pm and the Rathcline Road will be closed to traffic from 11.30am-1.30pm, from entrance to event car park, to Harold’s Cross.