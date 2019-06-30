Longford GAA results scoreboard
Michael Moran Football League Division 2
Tue, 25 Jun, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 4), Kenagh 0-10 Ballymahon 1-9
Wed, 26 Jun, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 4), Grattan Og 0-2 St Mary's Granard 1-13
Sat, 29 Jun, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 6), Ardagh Moydow GAA W/O Legan Sarsfields -
Sat, 29 Jun, Venue: Páirc Chiarán, (Round 6), Cashel 2-13 Fr Manning Gaels 0-17
Minor Football League Division 1
Mon, 24 Jun, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 3), Granard 2-13 Killoe Og 4-14
Mon, 24 Jun, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 3), Carrick Sarsfields 1-20 Clonguish Og 3-7
Mon, 24 Jun, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 3), Western Gaels 2-8 Longford Slashers 7-17
Minor Football League Division 2
Mon, 24 Jun, Venue: The Laurels, (Round 3), Northern Gaels 1-22 Wolfe Tones Og 0-7
Mon, 24 Jun, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 3), St. Colmcille's 2-12 St. Patrick's Og 1-9
Minor Football League Division 3
Mon, 24 Jun, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 3), St Vincent's 3-9 St. Dominic's 9-14
Mon, 24 Jun, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 3), Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 1-16 Southern Gaels 3-8
Mon, 24 Jun, Venue: Páirc na nGael, (Round 3), St. Francis 7-10 Clonbroney 4-9
Bertie Allen Cup
Sat, 29 Jun, Venue: Emmet Park, (Final), Dromard 1-14 Longford Slashers 0-11
John Drake Cup
Sat, 29 Jun, Venue: Devine Park, (Final), Kenagh 1-7 St Mary's Granard 1-10
Padraic Gearty Cup
Wed, 26 Jun, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Semi Final), Colmcille 3-17 Ardagh Moydow GAA 1-16
Wed, 26 Jun, Venue: Flood Park, (Semi Final), Legan Sarsfields 1-14 Longford Slashers 3-16
Sun, 30 Jun, Venue: Emmet Park, (Final), Colmcille 2-12 Longford Slashers 1-10
Esquires Longford & Carrickonshannon Section B - Barry Mc Keon & Paddy Maguire Cup
Thu, 27 Jun, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Semi Final), St. Colmcille's 0-10 St. Francis 0-30
Esquires Longford & Carrickonshannon Section B - Barry McKeon & Paddy Maguire Shield
Thu, 27 Jun, Venue: The Laurels, (Semi Final), Northern Gaels 0-21 Fenagh-St Caillins 0-10
Thu, 27 Jun, Venue: Leitrim Gaels, (Semi Final), Leitrim Gaels 0-21 St. Patrick's Og 0-24
Esquires Longford & Carrick On Shannon Section C - Ryan O'Rourke & Daniel Mimnagh
Thu, 27 Jun, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 5), St Vincent's 0-15 Rinn Gaels 0-13
Thu, 27 Jun, Venue: Ballinamore, (Round 5), MacDiarmada Gaels 0-24 Wolfe Tones Og 0-24
Thu, 27 Jun, Venue: Mohill, (Round 5), Clonbroney 0-14 Mohill 0-13
Esquires Longford & Carrick On Shannon Section D - Michael Quinn & Emlyn Mulligan Group
Wed, 26 Jun, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 5), Shannon Gaels 0-5 St. Dominic's 0-40
Thu, 27 Jun, Venue: Pairc Naomh Muire, (Round 5), St Mary's-Kiltoghert 0-21 Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 0-11
Under 14 Football League Division 2 Final
Tue, 25 Jun, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Longford Slashers 1-1 Carrick Sarsfields 1-25
