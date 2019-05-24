Two hundred Longford youngsters set for Aldi Community Games National Festival in University of Limerick

More than 200 Longford youngsters will be in action at the first of the 2019 Aldi Community Games National Festivals, next weekend, Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26.

The University of Limerick is the top class setting for the festival and the Longford participants, mentors, their families and supporters, are looking forward to making the trip to the Treaty County and the opportunity to put election counts firmly to the back of their minds.

Longford will be represented in art, model making, swimming, handwriting, talent and gymnastics, in addition to team events, including relays, indoor soccer and basketball.

For Longford Community Games secretary Shirley Maloney, the festival will be her first as national secretary, and she is looking forward to a hectic weekend.

“We wish the 200 young people from Longford the very best of luck and hope they all enjoy their weekend representing their county and province in their respective events,” she said.

Limerick hurlers Tom Morrissey and Sean Finn, hurdler Sarah Lavin and former Munster rugby player Ronan O’Mahony, were on hand to launch the 2019 Aldi Community Games National Festivals.

Aldi Community Games aims to encourage and introduce young people to a love of sport and culture, focusing on participation rather than winning.

Helping the children at the National Festival will be some 300 volunteers each day and over the past 52 years more than 5 million children have participated in Community Games, including many of Ireland’s celebrities, sporting heroes and world-famous actors.

John Curtin, Group Buying Director, Aldi Ireland, said: “Aldi is very proud to be celebrating our third year working in partnership with Community Games. The active lifestyle message that Community Games promotes to children is a vision Aldi shares.”

Also read: Star struck...Leinster Community Games champions Killoe thrilled to meet Stephanie Roche at Longford Town league tie

County Finals

The Longford county gaelic competition was held recently at Kenagh GAA.

The U10 boys winners were Kenagh, with Granard as runners up. U12 girls winners were Ardagh Moydow Glen and runners-up Killoe.

The U15 boys county Futsal competition was held on the same evening in Kenagh community centre. Kenagh and Killoe won their semi-finals and after a very closely fought final Killoe emerged victorious.

Many thanks to the referees, coordinators, venues and to all the supporters who turned out to watch and cheer on their teams.

County Track and Field Day

The last county event of the year, the track and field finals, takes place on Sunday, June 2 in Leo Casey GAA Park, Ballymahon.

Field events commence from 10am, with events on the track getting underway at 12 noon.

Area managers are requested to ensure that participants are at the venue at least thirty minutes before event schedule time. The online cut off date for area entries is Friday, May 24. No entries will be accepted after this date.

Also read: Proud day for Longford as it claims five Community Games provincial titles