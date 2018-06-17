Longford ladies suffer heavy Leinster Intermediate semi-final defeat at the hands of Wicklow

Longford found the going very tough as they suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of a stronger, more physical and fitter Wicklow side in the TG4 Ladies Leinster Intermediate Championship semi-final on Sunday in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

Longford lined out minus the services of Monica Bannon, Michelle Farrell and Aisling Greene and their absence was sorely felt as Paddy Dowd’s side were completely outplayed.



It is the qualifiers route now for Longford and they will need to improve immensely as teams like Kildare, Meath and Wexford await them there.



Longford trailed by 0-3 to 2-4 at half time and were outscored by 0-1 to 1-9 in the second half.

LONGFORD: Michelle Kilkenny; Zoe Gallagher, Leanne Keegan, Ailish Noonan; Caitriona Moore, Mairead Moore, Emer Heaney (0-1); Mairead Reynolds, Claire Farrell; Sarah Reynolds, Aoife Darcy (0-2,2f), Aisling Cosgrove; Niamh Feeney, Cait Murphy, Lauren Burke (0-1,1f).

Subs: Eimear O’Reilly for Cosgrove (37 mins), Maria Kelleher for Gallagher inj (43 mins)



WICKLOW: Kim Connors; Emily Mulhall, Sarah-Jane Winder, Aoife Gillen; Alanna Conroy, Sarah Hogan, Lorna Fusciardi; Niamh McGettigan, Sarah Miley (0-1); Meabh Deeney (1-4,4f), Jackie Kinch (0-1), Laurie Ahern; Marie Kealy (1-0), Laura Hogan (1-2), Amy Murphy (0-3).

Subs: Rose Fagan for Fusicardi and Claire Walsh (0-2) for L Hogan (45 mins), Saoirse O’Reilly for Murphy (52 mins)



REFEREE: Finbarr Shanahan (Dublin)

