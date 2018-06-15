Kilbeggan Races on Monday features €15,000 Carmel Fay Memorial novice chase

Kilbeggan Races, on Monday, June 25 starting at 6pm, will feature the Carmel Fay Memorial Novice Chase of €15,000 is generously sponsored by the Fay Family.

The beautiful sunshine for over three weeks in June has warmed up people for the summer season of racing at Kilbeggan. The Leaving Cert. is over and families want some holidays together, so the Kilbeggan Race meeting on Monday is the place to go.

A summer of content will replace the winter of discontent and this meeting is the build up to the July and August festival meetings. In 1918, a paper stated “For as if by magic immunity from artificiality of modern times Kilbeggan has preserved to this day all the tenures of an old fashioned meeting with its picturesqueness, its light heatedness, its sociability amongst the people mingling on the course, and its variety of holiday fashions”. It hasn’t changed in a 100 years except for the better!

FIRST JUNE MEETING

The recent Summer Sunday Festival meeting was going to be one of best days for a long time with a huge crowd booked until the misfortune on Sunday of a main pipe bursting in the area. Paddy Dunican, Manager said “We were very disappointed that we had to cancel our Summer Sunday Festival race meeting on June 3 last because of an Irish Water Burst Pipe on the main Water Feed to the entire Kilbeggan area., which left us without a water supply. We regret any inconvenience this caused to all our patrons and greatly appreciate the huge support at our rescheduled meeting on Tuesday, June 5”.

The meeting brought a treble for teenage jockey Jack Kennedy with Gordon Elliott’s Osco Mosco 4/1, Joseph O’Brien’s Hardback 4/6F and Consharon Boy 6/1(a horse who once beat champion novice chaser Monalee in a bumper).

Willie Mullins failed with two odds on favourites and if one had succeeded it would have been the 3,000th winner of his career, which he achieved the following day at Wexford.

Golden Poets success for Denis Hogan brought great joy to a local syndicate partnership called DPOJ. The horse was apparently backed from big prices down to 7/1.

A surprise winner was About You 16/1 for legendary Beef or Salmon trainer Michael Hourigan. He has been training for 56 years and was leading trainer in Kilbeggan on many occasions. In 1994 he trailed the all-conquering Aidan O’Brien by 3 wins on the last race day in Kilbeggan but amazingly, he had four winners on the day to overtake O’Brien. His jockey Kevin O’Brien also rode four winners (one for Henry De Bromhead) and he is still the only jockey to do it in Kilbeggan.

MIDLANDS NATIONAL DAY HANDICAP HURDLE OF €25,000

One of the highlight of next Monday’s meetings is the very competitive Midland’s National Ladies Day Handicap Hurdle of €25,000 over 2 miles 3 furlongs, which should be a thriller.

The Carmel Fay Memorial Novice Chase of €15,000 is generously sponsored by the Fay Family and the Greville Arms Hotel, Mullingar is generously sponsoring a 3 mile handicap hurdle.

With a novice hurdle which has produced good winners in recent years and the usual exciting handicap chase this should be a good meeting for punters, with 7 races.

Admission for Adults to the event is €15, OAP’s & Students €12, Children under 16 free (free entertainment for kids). We are offering special discounts for staff, customers, and friends for a group of 10 or more and Special Discount Admission of €12 per person. We also have our Summer Part Pack, which includes- Admission Ticket, €5 Drink Voucher, €5 Food Voucher and a Free Race Card, at just €22 per person for a group of 10 or more. Book now at www.kilbegganraces.com.

Traditionally, the Monday race meeting goes back many years and it is an ideal opportunity to relax in the evening sunshine with family, meet friends, escape the World Cup for a few hours, and enjoy some thrilling racing. What more can you ask for in this life but don’t forget that the first race is at 6pm.