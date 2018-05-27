GAA: Meath legend Bernard Flynn believes 'Longford will be stubborn as a mule' to breakdown
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park in pristine condition ahead of today's Leinster SFC quarter-final between Longford and Meath.
Former Meath legend Bernard Flynn believes 'Longford will be stubborn as a mule' to breakdown in today's eagerly awaited Leinster Senior Football Championship quarter-final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.
Tweeting and hoping for a win for his home county, Flynn predicted that it will be tight and that Denis Connerton's men will be stubborn as a mule.
Longford GAA is also advising supporters that Gardaí have warned that cars parked illegally or causing obstruction in the vicinity of Glennon Brothers Pearse Park will be towed away.
Gardaí warn that cars parked illegally or causing obstruction tomorrow in the vicinity of Glennon Brothers Pearse Park will be towed away @MeathGAA pic.twitter.com/yqdmmt1Gsu— Longford GAA (@OfficialLDGAA) May 26, 2018
The Meath team has been announced;
The Meath team that faces @OfficialLDGAA in the @gaaleinster SFC Qtr-Final. pic.twitter.com/mMDosKbKBl— Meath GAA (@MeathGAA) May 26, 2018
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park is in super condition ahead of the match.
Hopefully Meath will win but Longford will be stubborn as a mule tomorrow ,it will be tight— Bernard Flynn (@bernardflynn15) May 26, 2018
