GAA: Meath legend Bernard Flynn believes 'Longford will be stubborn as a mule' to breakdown

Former Meath legend Bernard Flynn believes 'Longford will be stubborn as a mule' to breakdown in today's eagerly awaited Leinster Senior Football Championship quarter-final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

Tweeting and hoping for a win for his home county, Flynn predicted that it will be tight and that Denis Connerton's men will be stubborn as a mule.

Longford GAA is also advising supporters that Gardaí have warned that cars parked illegally or causing obstruction in the vicinity of Glennon Brothers Pearse Park will be towed away.

The Meath team has been announced;

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park is in super condition ahead of the match.