Carrick-on-Shannon Golf Club to host John Giles Foundation Golf Classic

It has been announced that the 2018 John Giles Foundation Golf Classic will take place at Carrick-on-Shannon Gold Club, the first time this event is taking place outside Dublin.

Teams of four cost €250 and the event is limited to 20 teams only. There will be a gun shot start at 1pm sharp on Wednesday, June 6.

Also read: Calling ambitious Longford gaelic footballers - Have you got what it takes to make the TG4 ‘Underdogs’ team?

Special guest on the day will be one of Ireland's greatest ever footballers and renowned pundit John Giles and all proceeds will go to the John Giles Foundation.

After the Golf Classic there will be further entertainment in Gerties, Keshcarrigan at 7pm. The evening will consist of a barbecue followed by a question and answer session with John Giles.

The evening will finish with music entertainment.

Also read: Impressive Longford U-16 Ladies win Leinster ‘C’ title