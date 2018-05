Longford GAA results scoreboard

Feile Shield

Tue, 01 May, Venue: Oliver Lynch Park, (Final), Granard/Ballymore 2-5 Wolfe Tones Og 1-2

Juvenile Football League Division 1

Fri, 04 May, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 1), Western Gaels 6-10 Clonguish Og 2-10

Juvenile Football League Division 3

Fri, 04 May, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 1), Longford Slashers W/O Southern Gaels -

Minor Reserve Football League Division 1 Group 1

Mon, 30 Apr, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 2), Carrick Sarsfields 1-9 Western Gaels 2-20

Mon, 30 Apr, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 2), Killoe Og W/O St. Francis -

Thu, 03 May, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 3), Granard/Ballymore 2-17 Carrick Sarsfields 3-8

Thu, 03 May, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 3), Western Gaels 2-9 Killoe Og 1-15

Minor Reserve Football League Division 1 Group 2

Mon, 30 Apr, Venue: Oliver Lynch Park, (Round 1), Northern Gaels 1-14 Longford Slashers 12-12

Thu, 03 May, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 2), Clonguish Og 5-13 Northern Gaels 0-6

Thu, 03 May, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 2), Longford Slashers 2-21 Wolfe Tones Og 1-9

Minor Reserve Football League Division 2 Group 1

Thu, 03 May, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 2), St Vincent's 6-6 St. Colmcille's 4-10

Thu, 03 May, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 2), St. Patrick's Og 1-6 Clonbroney 2-3

Minor Reserve Football League Division 2 Group 2

Mon, 30 Apr, Venue: Páirc Chiarán, (Round 1), Southern Gaels 3-5 St. Dominic's 5-11

Thu, 03 May, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 2), St. Dominic's W/O Ballymahon Forgney Gaels -

Reserve League 1 Group 1

Sat, 05 May, Venue: Oliver Lynch Park, (Round 1), Abbeylara 1-8 Longford Slashers 1-8

Sat, 05 May, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 1), Emmet Og Killoe 3-16 Carrickedmond 1-13

Sat, 05 May, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 1), Colmcille W/O St Columba's -

Reserve League 1 Group 2

Sat, 05 May, Venue: Devine Park Edgeworthstown, (Round 1), Mostrim (Edgworthstown) 1-10 Dromard 0-10

Sat, 05 May, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 1), Ballymahon - Fr Manning Gaels W/O

Sat, 05 May, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 1), Clonguish 4-11 St Mary's Granard 1-9

Reserve League 2 Group 1

Fri, 04 May, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 1), Kenagh 2-3 Cashel 1-10

Sun, 06 May, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 1), Grattan Og W/O Clonguish -

Reserve League 2 Group 2

Sat, 05 May, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 1), Rathcline - Ballymore W/O

Reserve League 3 Group 1

Sun, 06 May, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 1), Longford Slashers 1-6 Colmcille 2-20

Sun, 06 May, Venue: The Laurels, (Round 1), St Columba's 0-9 Emmet Og Killoe 7-1

Reserve League 3 Group 2

Sat, 05 May, Venue: Egan Park, (Round 1), Legan Sarsfields 4-23 Fr Manning Gaels 1-11

Sun, 06 May, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 1), Kenagh 0-13 Sean Connolly 0-13

Under 14 League Division 1

Tue, 01 May, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 5), Clonguish Og 5-20 Longford Slashers 3-3

Tue, 01 May, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 5), Killoe Og W/O Ballymahon Forgney Gaels -

Under 14 League Division 2

Tue, 01 May, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 2), St. Colmcille's 2-8 St. Francis 1-5

Tue, 01 May, Venue: Páirc Chiarán, (Round 2), Southern Gaels - St Vincent's W/O

Fri, 04 May, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 1), St Vincent's 7-11 St. Colmcille's 7-7

Under 14 League Division 3

Tue, 01 May, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 5), Clonbroney 1-4 St. Patrick's Og 7-10

Tue, 01 May, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 5), Grattan Gaels 2-9 Shannon Gaels 2-6

Wed, 02 May, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 5), St. Dominic's 1-11 Killoe Og 1-5