Longford's Sean Connolly’s win first senior rounders match of the season

Sean Connolly's new senior mixed rounders team took to the field in St Croans, Roscommon on a freezing day in what was the GAA Rounders seasons opener having never played a senior game.

Many of the team had played and won All-Ireland medals with Community Games which for most of the team was 20 years or more ago.



The game got off to a flying start going ahead after first innings and limiting St Croans to 1 run. After the second innings, the score was edging in Sean Connolly’s way holding a 4 run lead.



Excellent fielding in 3rd innings saw both teams going nowhere with three straight outs leaving Sean Connolly’s ahead. At the top of the 5th, Connolly's had pushed there lead out leaving St Croan's to come into bat with 12 runs to find for the win.

Some great bowling from Derrick Reynolds and some great combination plays meant St Croans came up short with the Final score 17-13.

