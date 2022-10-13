JOB ALERT: Longford Shopping Centre seeking to hire a Centre Manager
13 Oct 2022 5:14 PM
The Role: Centre Manager – Longford Shopping Centre - Permanent, full time
We are seeking to hire a Centre Manager for Longford Shopping Centre based in Longford.
Job Description:
Based on site, the Centre Manager is responsible for the day-to-day operation of the Centre, managing all direct and indirectly employed staff along with setting and managing the day-to-day budget costs for the Centre.
Main Responsibilities will include but are not limited to:
Customer Care
Ensure all staff are trained in appropriate customer care policies.
Prepare and maintain training manual for all security guards and cleaning personnel appointed to the Centre.
The Centre Manager will prepare and maintain and update a Tenants Handbook/Occupiers Guide that will include details on all operational procedures that are in place for the Centre.
The Centre Manager will develop a customer complaints policy in conjunction with the tenants, to remove any customer dissatisfaction, aiming for no customer complaints.
The Centre Manager will develop innovative customer care strategies, ensuring the Centre remains customer focussed at all times.
Staffing
In conjunction with the Managing Agent and external Consultants:
To instruct, motivate and develop the on site team and other contractors into a cohesive, unified and efficient team.
Advise on the staff resources and skill-sets required within the Centre.
Be responsible for the performance management of all Centre staff, be it contracted or direct.
The Centre Manager will be the primary on Call Manager out of working hours.
Financial
In conjunction with the Property Manager, prepare annual service charge and non-recoverable financial budgets based on the RICS Code of Practice.
Monitor, control and analyse expenditure to the principles of economy and efficiency.
In conjunction with the Property Manager to develop a three-year rolling business plan in line with the agreed asset strategy and the existing management agreement.
To drive the completion of the reconciliation after service charge year end and to draft a reconciliation report for the Property Manager.
Quarterly reporting to the Directors and Managing Agents in relation to all operational issues arising including
Ensure the objectives specified in all maintenance contracts are met and action non-compliances swiftly.
Set specific targets or benchmarks and analyse how these targets will be achieved by each contract company.
Ensure compliance with all statutory and Health and Safety policies throughout the Centre.
To co-ordinate and manage (in consultation with the Managing Agent) all shop fit out works.
Relationship Management
Maintain regular retailer liaison to address trading performance and operational management issues and encourage a partnership approach.
To represent the Centre in dealings with all external agencies, tenants, contractors and members of the public as and when required.
Actively promote the interest of the Centre to exploit opportunities and mitigate threats from other competing trading locations and to seek to maintain and improve market profile and penetration.
Promotions
To produce and execute an annual Marketing Plan in conjunction with external professional marketing companies within the allocated budget.
To maximise mall income from mall promotions, in keeping with the tenant mix of the centre.
Insurance
To ensure that all accident and incident reporting, including insurance and statutory forms and procedures are correctly completed and adhered to.
To ensure that all the buildings insurer’s requirements are complied with.
To manage and implement strategies to reduce and limit any factors or practices that could give rise to an insurance claim against the Centre.
Qualifications and experience:
Previous experience in a similar or relevant role is required.
Team player with excellent formal and informal communications skills and interpersonal skills. It is an essential requirement of the role that the successful candidate is fluent in English, both spoken and written
Proven ability to effectively manage a high workload, multitask and prioritise work;
Excellent problem-solving skills;
Excellent customer focus is a must to excel in this role;
Must be legally entitled to work full time in Ireland for any employer.
To apply:
Please send your updated curriculum vitae to Dave Love, david.love@bnpparibas.com quoting the reference: Centre Manager – Longford SC
We thank all candidates for their interest in this role however only candidates who will be selected to commence our recruitment process will be contacted.
