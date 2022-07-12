North Midlands Credit Union Survey – Help us help you!
At North Midlands Credit Union we constantly strive to improve our services and keep them relevant to member needs.
We are conducting an online survey and want your feedback.
Click the following link to take the survey:
https://www.northmidlandscu.ie/member-survey/
The survey will take 4 to 6 minutes to complete and we are giving away ten prizes of a One 4 All Voucher of €100 each to be raffled amongst those who complete the survey and indicate that they wish to take part in the draw.
We are very appreciative of everyone who takes the time to assist with this survey and commit to using this feedback to enhance and improve our service.
Please feel free to share the link with family and friends, and remember to complete the survey before it closes on Saturday July 16, 2022.
We have engaged iReach Insights to assist with this survey.
*Sponsored Content
