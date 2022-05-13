Search

13 May 2022

#ClickIntoGear for Bike Week 2022 in County Longford

13 May 2022 1:13 PM

Bike Week 2022 will promote the benefits of cycling with events taking place across County Longford from May 14-22.

Bike Week in County Longford supported by Longford County Council and Longford Sports Partnership is part of a nationwide initiative supported by the Department of Transport, the National Transport Authority and Transport for Ireland.

Bike Week events happening in County Longford include:

• Sunday, May 15: Royal Canal Family Cycle in Longford Town starts at 11am

• Monday, May 16: Cycle to Work Day and Bikers’ Lunch. This event encourages cycling to work or to join in a lunch time cycle on the Royal Canal Greenway, starting from Market Square in Longford Town

• Saturday, May 21: Royal Canal Greenway Guided Cycle Tour starting from Clondra at 12pm

Booking is essential via Longfordsportspartnership.ie. There will be a limited number of bikes and helmets available upon request in advance.

Bike Week 2022 will also see online and school events taking place. This will include a school cycle safety competition.

Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan welcomed Bike Week 2022. “It will be great to see so many fantastic events taking place across County Longford. Thanks to Longford Sports Partnership for their efforts in organising these events. It will be great to see so many people coming together to enjoy County Longford’s beautiful scenery and amenities.”

Longford County Council Chief Executive Paddy Mahon agreed. “Bike Week 2022 will provide Longford people great opportunities to enjoy the cycling infrastructure of our county. This includes the Royal Canal Greenway, which earlier this year was named European Cycle Route of the Year.”

Booking for events can be made HERE 

Further details are available on Longfordsports.ie.

