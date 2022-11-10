Stephen Kenny announces Ireland squad for Norway and Malta friendly fixtures

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. PIC: Sportsfile
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has announced his squad for the upcoming friendly encounters against Norway (Home - November 17) and Malta (Away - November 20).
The panel includes first senior call-ups for Brighton's Evan Ferguson and Stoke City midfielder Will Smallbone.
Full squad below:
SQUAD ANNOUNCED | Norway & Malta Brighton striker Evan Ferguson receives his first senior call-up as well as Will Smallbone
Five players return to the squad including Dundee United midfielder Jamie McGrath
17/11 |
20/11 |
