Promotion hopes dashed as Longford Town suffer defeat against Galway United

Longford Town will be playing in the SSE Airtricity League First Division again next season after their promotion hopes were dashed in the defeat against Galway United in the second leg of the semi-final play-off that attracted a bumper attendance of over 3,000 to Eamonn Deacy Park on Sunday.

Galway United . . . 3 Longford Town . . . 0

(Galway win 5-2 on aggregate)

The home side broke the deadlock in the 24th minute when a long throw-in from Killian Brouder into the box was deflected into the path of David Hurley who planted the ball in the back of the net.

Longford created some decent chances in a determined bid to find the equaliser but it failed to materialise with former Galway player Jordan Adeyemo going close to scoring in a couple of promising attacks in the second half.

Having said that, the Town keeper Luke Dennison produced a terrific save to prevent Galway scoring again in the early stages of the second half.

There was another let-off for Longford with a header from Adam Thomas hitting the post in the 67th minute.

Galway clinched a rather flattering win with late goals from Mikie Rowe (90th minute) and former Town striker Rob Manley in stoppage time in advancing to meet Waterford FC in the First Division promotion play-off final on Friday night next.

GALWAY UNITED: Conor Kearns; Max Hemmings, James Finnerty, Killian Brouder, Conor O’Keeffe; Adam Thomas, Conor McCormack; Ed McCarthy, David Hurley, Bastien Hery; Stephen Walsh.

Subs:- Mikie Rowe for Hery (half-time); Rob Manley for Hurley (81 mins); Charlie Lyons for Thomas; Diego Portilla for Rowe and Ronan Manning for McCarthy (all 90 mins).

LONGFORD TOWN: Luke Dennison; Shane Elworthy, Mick McDonnell, Michael Barker, Ben Lynch; Aaron Robinson, Dean McMenamy; Darren Clarke, Mark Hanratty, Joe Power; Jordan Adeyemo.

Subs:- Kian Corbally for Lynch (55 mins); Sam Verdon for McMenamy (77 mins); Cristian Magerusan for Clarke (85 mins).

Referee: Damien McGrath.