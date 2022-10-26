No separating Longford Town and Galway United in dramatic draw

The promotion dream is still very much alive for Longford Town despite letting the lead slip twice in a dramatic draw in the semi-final play-off against Galway United at Bishopsgate on Wednesday night.

Longford Town . . . 2 Galway United . . . 2

There was no separating the sides in a cracking game watched by the enthralled attendance in the region of 1,000 and the focus is quickly switched to the second leg at Eamonn Deacy Park on Sunday next, kick-off 4pm.

A vital victory was within the grasp of Longford who broke the deadlock in the 29th minute from a close range Jordan Adeymo header after he connected with a brilliant right wing cross from Darren Clarke.

The outstanding Clarke tormented the Galway defence throughout this pulsating battle that had everything and the home side were desperately unlucky not to score a second goal in the 34th minute when a glancing header from Adeyemo hit the post.

The classy Clarke was yet again the provider as the Town went in at the break with a slender advantage but Galway made a strong start to the second half and the equaliser materialised in the 49th minute.

A left wing cross from David Hurley was finished to the net by half-time substitute Mikie Rowe and the visitors almost scored again soon after when a header from Stephen Walsh struck the post.

Moments later Longford were back in front as another perfect right wing cross from Darren Clarke picked out Jordan Adeyemo and he made no mistake in directing his shot into the back of the net.

The roller coaster promotion play-off took another twist when Galway got back on level terms in the 61st minute. After a Rob Manley effort was saved by Longford keeper Luke Dennison, the alert Mikie Rowe got the vital touch as the ball clipped the post on its way over the line.

While there were no more goals in this thriller, there was a very close call when Town defender Karl Chambers weaved his way into the box but his shot was deflected narrowly wide of the post when the ball might well have ended up in the net in the 79th minute.

The tension was high in the search for a winning goal and it very nearly came Galway’s way in the 89th minute when a powerful long range strike from Hurley was kept out thanks to a terrific save from Dennison at the foot of the post.

LONGFORD TOWN (4-2-3-1): Luke Dennison; Karl Chambers, Mick McDonnell, Michael Barker, Ben Lynch; Aaron Robinson, Dean McMenamy; Darren Clarke, Kian Corbally, Joe Power; Jordan Adeyemo.

Subs:- Mark Hanratty for Corbally (63 mins); Sam Verdon for Power (70 mins); Cristian Magerusan for Adeyemo (81 mins).

GALWAY UNITED (4-2-3-1): Conor Kearns; Max Hemmings, James Finnerty, Killian Brouder, Conor O’Keeffe; Adam Thomas, Conor McCormack; Ed McCarthy, David Hurley, Ronan Manning; Stephen Walsh.

Subs:- Mikie Rowe for McCarthy (injured, half-time); Rob Manley for Thomas (59 mins); Wilson Waweru for Manning (81 mins).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan.