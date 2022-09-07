Possible opponents for Republic of Ireland WNT in second round of World Cup playoffs

The Republic of Ireland senior women's team defeated Slovakia 1-0 in Senec on Tuesday which puts Vera Pauw's side straight into the second round of the 2023 World Cup playoffs. PIC: Sportsfile
Midfield maestro Denise O'Sullivan was the match winner when she produced a smart finish in the 37th minute to give the Girls in Green the all important three points.
THERE IT IS!
Denise O'Sullivan with the finish after a break by Jess Ziu left Heather Payne with the chance to cutback to the in-form midfielder
Watch - https://t.co/aR8cFzAlWf
Listen - https://t.co/pKRq9dYQiN
Updates - https://t.co/TYLVoUyJ72 pic.twitter.com/0ZryFNcvZu
Ireland now await their World Cup playoff fate. Possible opponents include (Draw takes place this Friday, September 9):
