17 Jul 2022

Longford Town suffer shock defeat in dismal display against Athlone

SSE Airtricity League First Division

longford town fc

Shane Elworthy pictured in action for Longford Town in this tussle with Athlone opponent Thomas Oluwa in the league clash at Bishopsgate on Saturday night Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

17 Jul 2022 2:19 PM

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

In producing what can only be described as a dismal display, Longford Town suffered a shock defeat against bottom of the table Athlone in the SSE Airtricity League First Division clash at Bishopsgate on Saturday night. 

Longford Town . . . 1    Athlone Town . . . 3

The star of the show for the visitors was their outstanding goalkeeper Vladislav Velliun who made a string of terrific saves during the course of the midlands derby and this was a serious setback for Gary Cronin’s side in the battle for a place in the promotion play-offs.

Showing the greater urgency against a complacent Longford team, Athlone picked up their first points away from home this season and the deadlock was broken in the 43rd minute when Thomas Oluwa found the back of the net from a cracking overhead kick.

Things went from bad to worse when the Town gifted Athlone a second goal in the 65th minute. In a total lack of communication at the back, Michael Barker directed a header into his own net after advancing keeper Luke Dennison was left stranded in his attempt to clear the danger. 

Longford were given a glimmer of hope when a close range shot from new signing Kian Corbally (on loan from St Patrick’s Athletic) was deflected into the Athlone net by substitute Dean McMenamy in the 70th minute. 

The equaliser almost materialised in stoppage time when a long range strike from Aaron Robinson produced an excellent save from the opposing keeper Velliun.

Longford’s tale of woe was complete in the fourth minute of additional time when Adam Lennon was clean through with only Dennison to beat and he kept his composure to score the killer third goal. 

LONGFORD TOWN: Luke Dennison; Shane Elworthy, Michael Barker, Dylan Barnett, Ben Lynch; Karl Chambers, Aaron Robinson, Matthew O’Brien, Kian Corbally; Jordan Adeyemo, Cristian Magerusan.

Subs:- Dean McMenamy for Magerusan (injured, 51 mins); Eric Molloy for Chambers (64 mins); Callum Warfield and Brandon McCann for O’Brien and Adeyemo (87 mins).

ATHLONE TOWN: Vladislav Velliun; Oisin Duffy, Noah Van Geenan, Aaron McBride, Osaze Irhue; Aaron Connolly, Patrick Hickey; Adam Lennon, Gary Armstrong, Thomas Oluwa; Shane Barnes. 

Subs:- Glen McCauley for Oluwa (71 mins); Valeri Dolia for Barnes (80 mins); Daniel Dobbin for Armstrong (87 mins). 

Referee: Declan Toland. 

