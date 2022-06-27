Magerusan the matchwinner as Longford Town crack Galway United

Cristian Magerusan celebrating his second goal for Longford Town against Galway United with Mick McDonnell at Bishopsgate on Monday night Photo: Syl Healy
After crashing to a disappointing defeat away to Wexford a few days earlier, Longford Town bounced back in some style to score a great win over second placed Galway United in the SSE Airtricity League First Division clash at wet and windy Bishopsgate on Monday night.
Longford Town . . . 2 Galway United . . . 0
After creating a number of chances in a dominant first half performance, the Town eventually broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute when a header across the face of the goalmouth from Mick McDonnell was finished to the net by the boot of Cristian Magerusan.
Razor sharp striker Magerusan was a constant threat for the under pressure Galway defence and the Longford matchwinner made absolutely certain of this impressive home win when he scored the killer second goal in the 82nd minute.
Magerusan directed a close range header past the opposing keeper Conor Kearns after connecting with a Dylan Barnett corner as Gary Cronin’s slick side clinched a well deserved victory without suspended duo Dean McMenamy and Sam Verdon.
LONGFORD TOWN: Luke Dennison; Shane Elworthy, Mick McDonnell, Michael Barker, Dylan Barnett; Aaron Robinson, Matthew O’Brien; Karl Chambers, Joe Power, Ryan Graydon; Cristian Magerusan.
Sub:- Eric Molloy for Magerusan (86 mins).
GALWAY UNITED: Conor Kearns; Conor O’Keeffe, Diego Portilla, Killian Brouder, Alex Murphy; David Hurley, Conor McCormack; Gary Boylan, Ed McCarthy, Wilson Waweru; Manu Dimas.
Subs:- Jordan Adeyemo for Dimas; Francely Lomboto for Waweru and Stephen Walsh for Boylan (all in the 73rd minute); Shane Doherty for McCarthy (83 mins); Charlie Lyons for Portilla (84 mins).
Referee: Gavin Colfer.
