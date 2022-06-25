Search

25 Jun 2022

Longford Town suffer setback as Wexford snatch stoppage time winner

SSE Airtricity League First Division

longford town fc

Disappointment for Longford Town manager Gary Cronin in the defeat away to Wexford FC

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

25 Jun 2022 3:39 PM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Wexford snatched a stoppage time winner to collect all three points as Longford Town suffered a setback in their quest to consolidate their position in the SSE Airtricity League First Division promotion play-off positions.

Wexford FC . . . 2    Longford Town . . . 1

Substitute Conor Barry struck to score the killer goal in the third additional minute in a dramatic finish to the game at Ferrycarrig Park on Friday night. 

The Town were punished for slack defending when Barry connected with a cross to find the back of the net with a neat finish as Wexford gained sweet revenge for the agonising 2-1 defeat at Bishopsgate back at the beginning of May.

On that occasion Sam Verdon scored the winner for Longford in the fourth minute of additional time but there was no joy for Gary Cronin’s side this time.  

Wexford almost took the lead after just three minutes when a shot from Dinny Corcoran was cleared off the line. 

Longford went close to breaking the deadlock in the first half when Sam Verdon had his goal attempt superbly saved by the Wexford keeper Alex Moody. 

Former Town player Jack Doherty missed a good chance for the home side just before the break when he shot wide.

Longford were most unfortunate not to find the net in the 50th minute when Cristian Magerusan's goalbound effort hit the crossbar. 

A goal eventually materialised in the 71st minute when the Town defence failed to deal with a Doherty corner and Luka Lovic made no mistake from close range to put Wexford in front. 

Longford recovered quickly with substitute Karl Chambers scoring the equaliser in the 75th minute after his first effort was blocked. 

The game was drifting to a draw but Wexford created one last chance with time almost up and Conor Barry found the space to score the late, late winning goal. 

This was a disappointing defeat for the Town who are back in league action against Galway United at Bishopsgate on Monday night, kick-off 7.45pm. 

WEXFORD FC: Alex Moody, Aidan Friel, Paul Cleary, Lukz Lovic, Conor Crowley, Conor Davis, Jack Doherty, Adam Wells, Dinny Corcoran, Jordan Tallon, Harry Groome.

Subs:- Conor Barry for Davis (79 mins); Len O’Sullivan for Wells (79 mins); Aaron Dobbs for Groome (79 mins). 

LONGFORD TOWN: Luke Dennison; Shane Elworthy, Michael Barker, Dylan Barnett, Ben Lynch; Aaron Robinson, Dean McMenamy; Ryan Graydon, Sam Verdon, Joe Power; Christian Magerusan. 

Subs:- Karl Chambers and Eric Molloy for Power and Graydon (half-time); Matthew Butler for Magerusan (78 mins); Matthew O’Brien for McMenamy (85 mins); Callum Warfield for Verdon (fourth minute of stoppage time). 

Referee: Robert Dowling.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media