21 Jun 2022

Longford Town away to Dundalk in the first round of the FAI Cup

2022 Extra.ie FAI Cup starts on the weekend of July 31

longford town fc

Longford Town manager Gary Cronin pictured at the SSE Airtricity League First Division clash against Cork City at Bishopsgate on Saturday night last Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

21 Jun 2022 3:13 PM

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

Longford Town FC are away to Dundalk in the first round of the 2022 Extra.ie FAI Cup as Gary Cronin's side make the trip to Oriel Park for this extremely difficult task at the end of July. 

The clubs clashed at the same venue in the semi-final of 2015 FAI Cup with Dundalk, then managed by former Longford Town boss Stephen Kenny, winning 2-0 on their way to capturing the prestigious trophy. 

The draws took place this Tuesday for the first round of the 2022 Evoke.ie FAI Women’s Cup and the Extra.ie FAI Men’s Cup, the first time both draws have been held together.

As part of the first round draw, the FAI have confirmed the dates for the two finals with the final for the Evoke.ie FAI Women's Cup set for Sunday, November 6, with kick-off at 3pm at Tallaght Stadium. The Extra.ie FAI Men's Cup final will take place a week later on Sunday, November 13, with kick-off at 3pm at the Aviva Stadium.

Tickets are now available to purchase on Ticketmaster for both finals. Tickets are priced at €20 for adults & €10 for children for the Extra.ie FAI Men's Cup final and €10 for adults & €5 for children for the Evoke.ie FAI Women's Cup final, with discounts available for FAI Season Ticket Holders. A special club/school offer will also be in place for both finals with two complimentary adult tickets for each 10 U-16 tickets purchased as we aim for record attendances for both finals.

It was also announced that as part of the No Referee, No Game campaign, all sides competing in the first round of the Extra.ie FAI Men's Cup and the Evoke.ie FAI Women's Cup will perform a guard of honour for their match officials ahead of kick-off.

Extra.ie FAI Men's Cup First Round Draw

Cobh Ramblers v Cork City 

Treaty United v Usher Celtic

Salthill Devon v Malahide United

Sligo Rovers v Wexford 

Dundalk v Longford Town 

Lucan United v Killester Donnycarney 

Bonagee United v Pike Rovers 

Derry City v Oliver Bond Celtic 

UCD AFC v Cockhill Celtic

Drogheda United v Athlone Town 

St. Patrick's Athletic v Waterford

Finn Harps v Bohemians

Bray Wanderers v Shelbourne

Bangor Celtic v Shamrock Rovers

Bluebell United v Galway United

Maynooth University Town v Villa FC

All ties to be played on the week ending July 31

