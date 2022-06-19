Longford Town snatch deserved late equaliser against Cork City

Perseverance paid off for Longford Town as they snatched a late equaliser against Cork City in the action packed SSE Airtricity League First Division clash at Bishopsgate on Saturday night.

Longford Town . . . 1 Cork City . . . 1

Substitute Karl Chambers was the saviour as his looping header, after connecting with a corner from Dylan Barnett, ended up in the back of the net and a draw was no more than the Town deserved.

In producing what was probably the best performance this season with a high intensity, Longford dominated a large part of this entertaining encounter and should have won after creating several scoring chances.

The Town were most unfortunate not to take the lead in the 15th minute when a shot from Sam Verdon hit the post with the otherwise commanding Cork keeper David Harrington beaten but the visitors broke the deadlock moments later.

Cian Bargary cut in from the left wing before unleashing a spectacular strike that yielded a superb goal and Longford keeper Luke Dennison was left with no chance whatsoever.

That was a sickening blow for the home side and there was even more frustration when they were denied what appeared to be a stonewall penalty in the 28th minute after Cristian Magerusan was impeded in the box in a clash with Cork City defender Jonas Hakkininen.

Some of the strange decisions made by the referee Oliver Moran left a lot to be desired, much to the great anger of the vociferous Town supporters, and it would have been a real shame if Longford had ended up losing this game.

Verdon had a header cleared off the line in the 63rd minute and just when it seemed as if Cork were going to hold out for a win that would have put them back at the top of the table, up popped Chambers to score the goal that earned the Town a positive result to strengthen their bid for a place in the First Division promotion play-offs.

LONGFORD TOWN: Luke Dennison; Shane Elworthy, Michael Barker, Dylan Barnett, Ben Lynch; Aaron Robinson, Dean McMenamy; Ryan Graydon, Sam Verdon, Joe Power; Cristian Magerusan.

Subs:- Mick McDonnell for Barker (injured, 71 mins); Eric Molloy and Karl Chambers for Power and Magerusan (79 mins); Callum Warfield for Graydon (injured, 83 mins).

CORK CITY: David Harrington; Jonas Hakkinen, Ally Gilchrist, Josh Honohan; Kieran Coates, Kevin O’Connor, Matt Srbely, Cian Bargary; Aaron Bolger, Cian Murphy; Mark O’Mahony.

Subs:- Ronan Hurley for Gilchrist (injured, 35 mins); Franco Umeh for O’Mahony (90 mins).

Referee: Oliver Moran.