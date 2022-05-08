Search

08 May 2022

Longford Town snatch last gasp winner against Wexford

SSE Airtricity League First Division

longford town fc

The matchwinner Sam Verdon pictured in action for Longford Town against Wexford FC at Bishopsgate Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

08 May 2022 2:08 PM

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

In a fantastic finish to the SSE Airtricity League First Division clash at Bishopsgate on Saturday night, Longford Town captain Sam Verdon scored a last gasp winning goal in the fourth minute of additional time.

Longford Town . . . 2    Wexford FC . . . 1 

After Wexford defender Lorcan Fitzgerald received a straight red card for a foul on Town defender Ben Lynch, the resulting free-kick taken by Dylan Barnett found Sam Verdon whose close range header hit the back of the net much to the sheer delight of the home supporters. 

Just before that dramatic ending, former Longford player Aaron Dobbs almost won it for Wexford when his cracking shot was heading for the roof of the net but hit the crossbar with the Town keeper Luke Dennison producing a terrific save to get a vital touch on the ball.

It was another ex-Town player Jack Doherty that fired the visitors in front from a brilliantly struck free-kick with less than a minute gone in the game. 

Longford gradually recovered from this early setback and it was former Wexford player Eric Molloy who equalised for the home side in the 26th minute. 

Molloy got his head to a cross from Shane Elworthy and the ball ended up in the net despite a last ditch attempt by a Wexford defender to clear off the line. 

The Town were most unfortunate not to take the lead in the early stages of the second half when Ryan Graydon blasted a tremendous volley against the Wexford crossbar.

With the match looking destined to end in a draw, the explosive ending was worth the wait with Sam Verdon popping up to head home the winner with time almost up. 

LONGFORD TOWN: Luke Dennison; Shane Elworthy, Matthew Dunne, Dylan Barnett, Ben Lynch; Matthew O’Brien, Aaron Robinson; Karl Chambers, Ryan Graydon, Eric Molloy; Sam Verdon.

Subs:- Joe Power for O’ Brien (79 mins); Chris Magerusan for Molloy (92 mins). 

WEXFORD FC: Alex Moody; Aidan Friel, Mitch Byrne, Lorcan Fitzgerald, Jordan Tallon; Conor Davis, Harry Groome, Luka Lovic, Adam Wells; Dinny Corcoran; Jack Doherty.

Subs:- Len O’Sullivan and Conor Crowley for Byrne and Lovic (half-time); Kevin McEvoy for Tallon (64 mins); Conor Barry and Aaron Dobbs for Davis and Corcoran (71 mins). 

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan.   

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media