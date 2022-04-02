Search

03 Apr 2022

Longford Town suffer heartbreak as Waterford snatch last gasp equaliser

SSE Airtricity League First Division - Round 8

longford town fc

Shane Elworthy, who scored for Longford Town in the 1-1 draw against Waterford

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

02 Apr 2022 12:51 PM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Longford Town were on the brink of winning a third consecutive game in the SSE Airtricity League First Division, only to be denied as Waterford snatched a last gasp equaliser at the RSC on Friday night.

Waterford FC . . . 1   Longford Town . . . 1 

After suffering the same sort of heartbreak in a number of Premier Division fixtures last season, Longford were gutted at the final whistle as the home side scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time to earn a fortunate draw.  

The Town produced a tremendous first half performance against the title favourites Waterford and broke the deadlock in the 36th minute when defender Shane Elworthy planted the ball in the back of the net. 

Ryan Graydon’s ball from midfield sent Sam Verdon away, but after his shot came back off the bar, the rebound from Darren Craven saw Darragh Power clear off the line, before Elworthy blasted the loose ball past the Waterford keeper Brian Murphy.

In the aftermath of the excellent win over Galway United at Bishopsgate the previous week, Longford were in a confident frame of mind.

While Waterford piled on the pressure in the second half, the Town defence stood firm and the resolute visitors looked like holding out for what would have been a massive win. 

The frustrated blues were on the verge of crashing to a third defeat in a row but substitute Louis Britton came to the rescue with time almost up. 

Following a brilliant save by Town keeper Luke Dennison late in the game, Waterford finally found the back of the net in the 94th minute

Bristol City loanee Britton powered a near post header past Dennison after connecting with a Junior Quitirna corner kick to salvage the situation for the southerners, much to the sheer dismay of the Longford players.  

WATERFORD FC: Brian Murphy, Darragh Power, Eddie Nolan, Kevin Joshua, Richard Taylor, Niall O’Keeffe, Shane Griffin, Yassine En-Neyah, Phoenix Patterson, Cian Kavanagh, Junior Quitirna.

Subs:- George Forrest for Nolan (injured, 33 mins); Louis Britton for O’Keeffe and Roland Idowu for Patterson (72 mins). 

LONGFORD TOWN: Luke Dennison; Shane Elworthy, Mick McDonnell, Dylan Barnett, Ben Lynch; Eric Molloy, Aaron Robinson, Dean McMenamy, Ryan Graydon; Darren Craven; Sam Verdon.

Sub:- Michael Barker for Molloy (70 mins). 

Referee: Declan Toland. 

Local News

