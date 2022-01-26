Search

26 Jan 2022

Longford Town at home to Derry City in pre-season friendly

Back in action at Bishopsgate this Saturday, kick-off 2pm

Longford Town defender Mick McDonnell pictured in action against Finn Harps in the 2021 Premier Division clash at Bishopsgate last August Photo: Syl Healy

After producing an encouraging performance in the 1-1 draw against Shamrock Rovers at the Roadstone ground in Tallaght last weekend, Longford Town take on Derry City in another pre-season friendly at Bishopsgate this Saturday, kick-off 2pm

Rovers started with a strong side and led 1-0 at the break but Longford grabbed a late equaliser in a positive result for new manager Gary Cronin as a much changed Town squad prepare for the start of the 2022 season in a few weeks time. 

The opening fixture for the midlanders in the Airtricity League First Division is against Cobh Ramblers at Bishopsgate on Saturday February 19.

Following the game against Derry City at the weekend, Longford Town have another couple of friendly fixtures away to Bohemians on Tuesday February 1 and at home to newly promoted UCD on Saturday February 5. Kick-off times to be confirmed.

Season Ticket holders get in free

Children accompanied by an adult get in free

Admission: €5

