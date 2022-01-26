Former Melview FC Longford rising star James Abankwah set to sign for Italian club Udinese

James Abankwah pictured in action for St Pat's against Bohs in the 2021 FAI Cup Final at the Aviva Stadium
18-year-old St Patrick’s Athletic defender James Abankwah, who is originally from Longford but who moved to Dublin in his mid-teens, is on the brink of a League of Ireland record breaking move to Italian club Udinese.
Gazetta Dello Sport reported this week that 18-year-old Abankwah is going through a medical with Udinese, though is expected to be loaned back to St Pat’s until June to allow him complete his Leaving Cert.
It is understood the proposed fee for Abankwah would be a record paid to a League of Ireland club, surpassing the €500,000 paid by Manchester City to Shamrock Rovers for Gavin Bazunu.
A product of the Longford & District Schoolboys Soccer League, Abankwah began playing with Melview FC and featured for Longford in the U-14 Kennedy Cup in 2016 before moving to Dublin and joining Cherry Orchard, from where he signed for St Pat’s.
James signed professional terms with the Inchicore club last July, just prior to his first team debut against Derry City. He went on to make 13 first-team appearances for St Pat’s last season, the last of which was as a substitute in the FAI Cup final victory against Bohemians.
Abankwah’s club form was rewarded with international recognition as he featured for the Ireland Under-18 and Under-19 sides in his first call-ups late last year.
Udinese are currently 15th in Serie A, seven points clear of the relegation zone.
Talks aimed procuring a new site for Meán Scoil Mhuire are nearing a conclusion, the Leader has learned
An artist's impression of the proposed student development in Athlone. Inset: Mark Cunningham and his son, Mark Jnr
Over €2.5m in financial support has been allocated to eight Longford schools under the Summer Works Scheme, forming part of a near €6m investment in education, infrastructure and travel this week
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.