Search

08/11/2021

Longford Town suffer another defeat as second half goals clinch win for Dundalk

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division - Round 34

airtricity league premier division

Aodh Dervin pictured in action for Longford Town against Dundalk opponent Patrick Hoban at Oriel Park Photo: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Longford Town, under the caretaker charge of assistant manager John Martin for the remainder of the season following the departure of Daire Doyle during the week, suffered another defeat in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division when going down against Dundalk at Oriel Park on Sunday evening.

Dundalk . . . 2    Longford Town . . . 0

Preparing for a return to the First Division next season, relegated Longford made it difficult for Dundalk with the game scoreless at the break but the deadlock was eventually broken with less than a minute gone in the second half. 

After connecting with a left wing cross from Michael Duffy, striker Patrick Hoban directed a header into the back of the net off the underside of the crossbar.

The killer second goal for Dundalk materialised in the 53rd minute when a shot from Sean Murray from just outside the box found a way past Town keeper Lee Steacy to clinch all three valuable points for the home side and keep alive their outside chance of a place in Europe. 

Longford play their last home game of the season on Saturday night next when Waterford come to Bishopsgate and the final Premier Division fixture is away to Finn Harps on Friday November 19.   

DUNDALK: Peter Cherrie; Cameron Dummigan, Daniel Cleary, Andy Boyle, Darragh Leahy; Greg Sloggett (Sam Stanton 12), Will Patching; Daniel Kelly (David McMillan 59), Sean Murray (Sami Ben Amar 73), Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban.

LONGFORD TOWN:  Lee Steacy; Shane Elworthy, Mick McDonnell, Aaron O’Driscoll, Paddy Kirk; Rob Manley, Aodh Dervin, Aaron Robinson, Darragh Nugent (Conor Davis 82), Dylan Grimes (Karl Chambers 63); Dean Williams (Matthew O’Brien 82).

Referee: Adriano Reale (Kildare).

 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media