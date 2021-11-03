Search

03/11/2021

Departing manager Daire Doyle says he loved his time with Longford Town

Departing manager Daire Doyle says he loved his time with Longford Town

Daire Doyle

Reporter:

Longford Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Departing Longford Town manager Daire Doyle says he loved his time with the club.

A statement from Longford Town Football Club officially confirmed the departure, by mutual consent, of manager Daire Doyle.

The statement added; "The club thanks Daire for his efforts over these past seasons. John Martin has been appointed acting Manager for the remainder of the 2021 SSE Airtricity League season. (Longford Town have three Premier Division league games against Dundalk, Waterford and Finn Harps remaining). 

"The club will not be making any further comments at this time."

Daire steered Longford to promotion to the Premier Division in his first full season in charge, however, they found life very difficult in the top flight and have made an immediate return to the first division. 

In a tweet, he revealed that he loved his time with Longford Town FC. He said he had met with the club (on Tuesday, November 2) but they couldn't agree on a way forward so we decided it would be best to part ways.

Many tributes have been paid to Daire across social media channels. 

His final game in charge was against Sligo Rovers on Monday

Afterwards he spoke to RTÉ Sport, stating "I've a huge hunger to bring this club back to this level. What we’ve experienced this year will stand to our group hugely.

"A lot of our young players have gained experience at this level. You see the intensity these players can play at and I feel, if we can keep the core of this group together, our club can get in a position next season to get promoted again.

"If we’re in a better position with these players going forward, I feel we can definitely be more competitive with a more experienced group."

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media