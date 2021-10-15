Search

15/10/2021

Relegation: Brave battle lost as Longford Town surrender Premier Division status

Drogheda defeat confirms the drop back down into the First Division

airtricity league premier division

Longford Town FC manager Daire Doyle Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Longford Town’s relegation was confirmed as they fell to their 20th league defeat of the season in the Premier Division clash away against Drogheda United on Friday night.

Drogheda United . . . 2     Longford Town . . . 0

With six games remaining the Town make the dreaded drop back down into the First Division with just two wins, so far, this season. Both those wins came at Longford’s home ground Bishopsgate.

 What has been a problem for Daire Doyle’s side all season was apparent yet again on this occasion; the fierce struggle to get goals in the failure to create chances to test Drogheda keeper David Odumosu.

On 28 minutes Drogheda striker Mark Doyle’s shot came off the butt of the post and fell to James Brown but he should have done better with his effort. 

Doyle brought an excellent save out of Town keeper Lee Steacy on 32 minutes as the home side began to pile on the pressure. From a corner on 37 minutes Dane Massey blasted the ball over the bar. 

Seven minutes into the second half Drogheda eventually broke the deadlock; a shot from Mark Doyle bounced up off Steacy and fell to Darragh Markey and he made no mistake.  

Drogheda doubled their advantage on 66 minutes; Markey’s initial cross was blocked but his second attempt met the head of the impressive Doyle and he found the back of the net from close range with a powerful effort to clinch the home win.

DROGHEDA UNITED: David Odumosu; Joe Redmond, Daniel O’Reilly, Dane Massey; James Brown, Darragh Markey, Gary Deegan, Killian Phillips, Conor Kane; Mark Doyle, Chris Lyons.

Subs:- Jordan Adeyemo for Lyons and Luke Heeney for Markey (72 mins); James Clarke for Brown (90+1mins).

LONGFORD TOWN: Lee Steacy; Shane Elworthy, Mick McDonnell, Aaron O’Driscoll, Ben Lynch; Aodh Dervin, Aaron Robinson; Rob Manley, Darragh Nugent, Dean Byrne; Dean Williams.

Subs:- Dylan Grimes for Byrne (61 mins); Conor Davis for Manley (68 mins); Aaron McNally for Nugent (84 mins).

Referee: John McLoughlin (Athlone). 

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media