Longford Town FC announces partnership with Melview FC

Longford Town Football club are delighted to announce a new and exciting partnership with local schoolboys/girls club Melview FC.

The partnership will see both clubs come together and work closely with each other to help develop the Longford stars of tomorrow.

Speaking at the launch, before last weekend's win over Dundalk at Bishopsgate, Head of Youth Development at Longford Town, Denis O'Brien revealed his excitement in getting the partnership done.

“It's fantastic to be working with Melview FC. Melview has a great history of developing players who have gone on to play at the highest level in Ireland, including our own Aodh Dervin. This partnership will only strengthen both club's development in the long run and help keep Longford players in Longford."

Chairman of Melview FC, John Moran also shared his delight in the new partnership.

“The partnership between the two Longford Town based clubs will not only be of huge benefit to Melview FC but also for the local community. Every child who plays for Melview dreams of being the next Aodh Dervin and this partnership will show them a clear pathway to fulfilling those dreams."

Former Melview player and current Longford Town star Aodh Dervin was also on hand to give his thoughts on the news;

“It’s great to see Melview and Longford providing a link between the two clubs. Obviously Melview means a lot to me having played for them all my childhood and I am forever grateful for what they did for me so I am hoping this is only the start of players coming from Melview and playing for Longford."

Pictured at Bishopsgate (L-R): Miceal Nolan, Treasurer Melview FC; John Martin, LTFC Assistant Manager LTFC; Aaron McNally LTFC Player; Mitchell Nolan; Eli Nolan; Daire Doyle, Manager LTFC; Andrew Fitzpatrick; Aodh Dervin LTFC Player; John Fitzpatrick Jnr; Denis O'Brien, Head of Youth LTFC and John Fitzpatrick, Head of Youth Development, Melview FC