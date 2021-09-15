Search

15/09/2021

Longford Town manager Daire Doyle delighted with the win over Dundalk in a glimmer of hope

No match this weekend due to the Extra.ie FAI Cup quarter-finals

airtricity league premier division

Longford Town manager Daire Doyle pictured before the league match against Dundalk at Bishopsgate on Saturday night. Pic: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Deniese O'Flaherty

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

 Doyle said: “It has taken a lot of time and I’m delighted we’ve got that win. Delighted for the lads because they are a great group. We need to enjoy the win. 

“We have nine games left and I’ve said to the lads, we take each week as it goes. I feel every single week with this group that we can get something from every game. I’ve said that from day one. Not once have I given up on the group or our club and I won’t.”

 The Town boss looked back on games this season where Town had been so close to claiming a famous win or even a draw. 

He said: “Yes we have been unlucky at times. Yes we’ve had decisions go against us at times. Sometimes that happens when you are a so-called ‘smaller club’ coming up playing in the Premier League. We have continued to turn up and continued to perform. There were so many games where we were that close.”

Despite being under pressure for a lot of the game on Saturday night, the Town produced a heroic display. Aaron O’Driscoll scored the only goal and put in a terrific display while keeper Lee Steacy produced two superb saves.  

Doyle didn’t want to single anyone out. For him it was a team performance.

 “They were immense. I can speak about any single player there tonight. Every single player did their job. Everyone did really well and caused problems. It’s a group thing. We do it as a group. We won that game tonight because of the group.”

Longford finished the game with nine men - Aaron Robinson (second yellow) and Rob Manley (straight red). 

Officiating in the league has come in for a lot of criticism from managers of late. Doyle  had to be careful with his comments but wasn’t impressed with the match officials on Saturday night.

 He said: “The ref has given a free-kick and the fourth official has called the ref over to speak to him (Robinson’s incident). It was very clear that he won the ball. 

“We shouldn’t be talking about these incidents every week. The important thing is the game of football and the 22 players on the field. There shouldn’t have been less than 22 players on the field tonight at any stage.”

There are nine games remaining in the season. The Town are 14 points behind Dundalk (who have a game  in hand) and 15 behind Waterford. Doyle insists his side haven’t given up the fight for survival.

 “The mindset of the lads in there is that we have nine games left and to show up every single week. We need to try and win those games. We have great spirit in the group. There’s nine games now to try and get more wins; wherever that brings us, we’ll see.”

